Crash Bandicoot has scored more UK No.1s than any other PS4 exclusive It was the quietest week of the year so far

Christopher Dring Publisher Monday 7th August 2017

Companies in this article GfK UKIE

The remarkable performance of Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy continues with its fifth week at No.1 in the UK boxed retail charts

No other game has matched it this year, and in fact, it now holds the record for the most No.1s for a PS4 exclusive.

It's no wonder Activision is now eyeing other games to remaster and bring to market, with Activision boss Eric Hirshberg telling investors that the title has far exceeded expectations. Hirshberg told us that its success could lead to other things, so that has led to speculation of a Spyro trilogy, or a full new Crash Bandicoot adventure.

Elsewhere, GTA V continues to do what GTA V does... sell loads of units. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that GTA has become the only must-have title for anyone who owns a PS4 and Xbox One, which is one way to explain why the game continues to sit near the top of the charts even as it approaches its fourth birthday.

Finally, the Bethesda sale marches on, with Dishonored 2, Fallout 4 and Doom all on sale for under £10. Fallout 4 has risen to No.3, Doom to No.4 and Dishonored 2 to No.5. Battlefield 1's almost £20 price point has seen that game rise 55% in sales this week, too.

Here is the full UKIE/GFK Weekly charts for the week ending August 4th