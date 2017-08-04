Titanfall 2 didn't sell as well as it should have - Zampella Despite that, Respawn CEO says studio is heavily invested in the franchise and has more on the way

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Friday 4th August 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Respawn Entertainment

In the immediate aftermath of Titanfall 2's launch, Respawn dismissed suggestions it was hurt by its launch date, sandwiched as it was between higher-profile shooters Battlefield 1 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. In retrospect, maybe that mattered after all.

Speaking with GameSpot, Respawn CEO Vince Zampella discussed the game's sales, expressing some misgivings about Titanfall 2's commercial performance.

"The game was successful, it sold well, but it didn't quite sell as well as it should have," Zampella said. "Maybe because it was super crowded, the pricing was aggressive--it was a rough window to launch our game. But we've got a really great fanbase. There's not really much negativity or acidity compared to other communities, so I'm very thankful for that. It's important for us to keep the franchise going. 'We're doing more Titanfall,' which is the quote I'm supposed to say. We have our franchise creative director, who's in charge of safeguarding the franchise in multiple formats and making sure it continues to grow. There's some other things we're doing that haven't been announced just yet, but we're heavily invested in the Titanfall universe."

Fans won't need to wait long for another taste of Titanfall, as the mobile real-time strategy spin-off Titanfall: Assault will launch August 10. Beyond that, Zampella said he's proud of the franchise so far and has more in store.

"As a new studio, we tried something different and new, and while it worked--maybe not well enough to remove the single-player--we kinda expanded with the follow-up, and we brought in the single-player, which turned out great," Zampella said. "We're working on more Titanfall--we're not announcing what that is yet, but there's a few other things in the works--the mobile game, which turned out fantastic and is super fun, the fans love it and allowed us to expand on what we did in the last games. So I'm pretty happy with what the franchise has become."