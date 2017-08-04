Capcom's Switch strategy depends on Monster Hunter XX sales Japanese publisher is “evaluating” how it will support Nintendo's new console after 450,000 Ultra Street Fighter II sales

Capcom's next release on Nintendo Switch could define whether it will bring more titles to the console.

In a Q&A that accompanied it's latest results, spotted by Destructoid, the publisher discussed its approach to the popular Nintendo device. Thus far, the publisher has only released Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers for Switch.

The document reveals that the updated retro beat-'em-up has sold 450,000 units worldwide, with 100,000 picked up in Japan and the rest across Europe and North America. But it's Monster Hunter that could prove to be the deciding factor.

"The Nintendo Switch seems to be doing very well, and we look forward to further growth in its install base," the publisher said. "Beginning with Monster Hunter XX (Double Cross) Nintendo Switch Ver. for Japan, we are evaluating how we will support this platform in the future."

That said, Capcom has recently confirmed three more SKUs for the Switch: Resident Evil Revelations and its sequel, plus a bundle of the two.

Capcom has historically always had a close relationship with Nintendo, so we would be surprised to see the publisher pull support for the new console completely.

Several Monster Hunter titles have released exclusively on Nintendo platforms, including the Wii, Wii U and 3DS, although Capcom has since decided to go for a high-end release on PS4, Xbox One and PC with the upcoming Monster Hunter World. Monster Hunter XX released for Nintendo Switch on August 25th.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Capcom said it is "currently taking the appropriate steps to position ourselves for growth" in the mobile market from the next fiscal year onwards.