Sega's Jurgen Post joins Tencent

Former Sega Europe boss to lead European partnerships

Former Sega Europe boss Jurgen Post has joined Tencent.

Post takes the role of President of International Partnerships for Europe.

The China-based internet, entertainment, payment and mobile phone conglomerate is one of the most powerful video games companies in the world. As well as developing its own games and services, it also owns or is a major stakeholder in Riot Games, Miniclip, Supercell, Epic Games and Activision Blizzard. The company also has partnerships with the likes of Take-Two in terms of bringing content to the Chinese market, and has created its own distribution platform and console.

Tencent has this past week invested in two UK studios. It acquired 9% of Elite: Dangerous creator Frontier Developments, and also invested an undisclosed amount of money in Milky Tea.

Post is a highly experienced games industry executive, having initially joined from the music industry. He spent over ten years at Sega, and was instrumental in the company's turnaround and restructure, having led Sega Europe and studios such as Creative Assembly, Sports Interactive, Relic, Amplitude and Hardlight.

He has been replaced at Sega by Chris Bergstresser.

