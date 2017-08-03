New ban system implemented as Rocket League surpasses 34m players Abusive language and racial slurs will result in automatic ban, Psyonix asks players to report, mute and leave the rest to them

James Batchelor UK Editor Thursday 3rd August 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Psyonix

Psyonix has added a new layer to its report and ban process in order to ensure Rocket League's community is a welcoming one.

In a blog post, the studio explained that an additional automation system serves as a 'Language Ban', instantly blocking players from the online multiplayer if they are reported to use certain words such as racial slurs.

There is an initial list of "over 20 words and variants" that Psyonix will act on and this is expected to evolve over time, encompassing phrases from multiple languages.

"Each word has its own threshold, and once a threshold for any word has been reached, that player will be automatically subject to a ban," the post explains. "These bans will typically start at 24 hours, then escalate to 72 hours, one week, and finally, a permanent ban.

"Of the thousands of reports we receive every day, the majority are tied to in-game abuse and harassment -- typically in the form of abusive language. This new Language Ban system will help us address reports quickly and precisely while we also continue our usual monitoring of Reddit and other social channels for feedback."

Psyonix reiterated that the Rocket League community will be key in making this new system effective, asking players to highlight any abusive language users by online opponents.

"Report them, mute them and let us take care of the rest," the studio said.

Developers are increasingly taking responsibility for their online communities in order to make their multiplayer games accessible to as many people as possible. We recently discussed the need for better community management after an admirable stance from PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds creator Brendan Greene.

The news of the enhanced Rocket League ban system arrives alongside the announcement that the game has now reached 34m players worldwide in the two years since it launch - marking an increase of 1m over the past month.

At E3 2017, we spoke to the studio's VP of publishing Jeremy Dunham about the upcoming Nintendo Switch version and why Psyonix sees Rocket League as a platform rather than a franchise.