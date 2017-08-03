Hitman tops 5 million players
Newly independent IO Interactive confirms milestone for last year's franchise reboot
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
Studio will no longer sell intro and upgrade pack, only complete series
Publisher negotiating with potential buyers who could keep franchise going
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?