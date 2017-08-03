Aardvark Swift sponsors GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards Judging already under way for inaugural awards

Recruitment firm Aardvark Swift has signed on to support the GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards.

The first awards, which is open to all UK-based companies, was announced last month and over 60 publishers, developers and service providers have already signed-up. There's still time to take part, with a deadline set for Monday, August 28th. To be in for a chance to receive one of the coveted badges, simply email bestplacestowork@gamesindustry.biz.

"Time and time again we see that the studios which look after their staff are the most coveted in terms of recruitment," said Aardvark Swift MD Ian Goodall.

"Company culture and development opportunities are now some of the biggest factors when deciding on where to move next, and it's not hard to see why. We're excited to be working with Gamesindustry.biz on the Best Places To Work awards to shine a spotlight on those studios who get working practices right, so that they can act as a role model to be followed in our industry."

The awards are judged via a two-survey process - one for employees and another for employers. Only the winners will be revealed, and anyone that doesn't make the list will be offered feedback on how to improve their chances next time.

All data from the survey is confidential and owned by the submitted company, although all employee submissions are kept anonymous.

This year's winners will be unveiled in September via the GamesIndustry.biz website and live at EGX 2017.