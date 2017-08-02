The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast: Beating the bootlegs Harbottle & Lewis' Kostya Lobov offers advice on how to protect your rights as a developer - and avoid infringing on the rights of others

Wednesday 2nd August 2017

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast is available to download now, and it focuses on dealing with clones, knock-offs and other similar threats to your game.

We are joined by Kostya Lobov of legal experts Harbottle & Lewis to discuss IP protection. Before you cancel your download, bear with us - this is an essential guide for indie and new developers on not only how to protect your rights, but also how to avoid infringing on other people's.

Within less than 45 minutes, Kostya attempts to summarise the differences between copyright, patents and trademarks, offers advice on best practices when it comes to setting up a studio and choosing names for either your business or your games. He also touches on how to defend yourself if you're accused of copying the work of another developer, and what to do if you discover your own projects have been cloned.

