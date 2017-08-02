Tencent invests in Milky Tea

James Batchelor UK Editor Wednesday 2nd August 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Milky Tea Tencent

UK studio Milky Tea is the latest games developer to receive investment from Tencent.

The China-based internet services provider already has a global games empire that includes Riot Games, Epic Games, Supercell and Activision, and now it has taken a stake in Liverpool-based studio Milky Tea.

The total investment has not been disclosed, but it is expected to help Milky Tea expand its team, fund new PC and console titles, and scale up development of its recently announced HyperBrawl Tournament.

"This partnership marks a turning-point in Milky Tea's history," said founder and managing director Jonathan Holmes.

"The scale of it really hasn't hit home just yet, but we are all really proud to be part of the Tencent family and we couldn't ask for better partners. Everyone at Tencent has gone above and beyond our expectations to make this happen and from a personal point of view, it's a dream come true."

HyperBrawl Tournament is described as a "fast-paced and intense sports combat title" and is currently in pre-alpha. It's due for release on Steam and Nintendo Switch in early 2018.

Last week, Tencent invested in another notable UK developer when it acquired a 9% stake in Elite Dangerous creator Frontier Developments. Reports emerged earlier this year that the Chinese behemoth may pursue a buyout of Angry Birds developer Rovio.