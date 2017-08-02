Sega Europe unveils new president and COO

Christopher Dring Publisher Wednesday 2nd August 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Sega

Sega Europe has named Chris Bergstresser as its new president and COO.

It follows the departure of former boss Jurgen Post, who left the company after ten years in June.

Bergstresser will report to Sega West CEO Tatsuyuki Miyazaki, and will work across EMEA, the Americas and Australasia. He will be responsible for Sega's European HQ in London, and oversee the company's five Western studios, which include Creative Assembly, Sports Interactive, Hardlight, Relic and Amplitude.

Bergstresser's previous experience includes acting as an investment executive, board advisor and senior business manager for multiple major companies. He began in the industry with Sega in 1991, and has since held senior roles at Konami, Atari and Miniclip. He has also advised and supported the likes of Spil Games, Nitro Games and MTGx.

"I'm delighted to be joining the incredible Sega Europe team at what could be described as a pivotal moment in the company's history," Bergstresser said in a statement.

"With the road to 2020 mapped out by Sega Sammy, all areas of the business must work closely together to drive continued success and innovation/ It will be up to the team and I to ensure that Sega Europe continues to be a leader in the games business around the world. I am very much looking forward to the challenge."

Tatsuyuki Miyazak added: "Sega has outlined a solid plan towards further profitability by 2020 and needs cutting edge leaders to help make this goal a reality. In that respect, Chris joins SEGA Europe at a very exciting time We believe that Chris has all the qualities required to take Sega Europe to the next level and help us achieve these goals. We are looking forward to seeing how the business moves forward under his guidance."

The news follows promotions for John Clark, who is now executive vice president of publishing, and Tim Heaton, who has become executive vice president of studios. Both will support Bergstresser in his new role.

