Injustice 2 top grossing console game of Q2 Time Warner touts NetherRealm Studios' DC Comics-based fighter as the best performer from April to June, despite launching in mid-May

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Wednesday 2nd August 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article WBIE - Warner Bros

Injustice 2 has been served many, many times since its May 16 debut on consoles. In fact, Time Warner today announced its earnings for the second quarter of its fiscal year (which ran April through June), and declared the NetherRealm Studios fighter "the highest-grossing console game in the second quarter of 2017."

That puts the DC Comics-based fighting game ahead of competition like Mario Kart 8, Tekken 7, and Prey, and ahead of some continued strong-selling titles from previous quarters, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Grand Theft Auto V.

That wasn't the only benefit Time Warner saw from its DC Comics brand for the quarter. The company's Warner Bros. division not only benefitted from the launch of Injustice 2, but also saw the Wonder Woman movie bring in $334.9 million at the US box office in 29 days of release, more than the US box office totals of its entire second quarter slate of releases in 2016 by about $1.5 million.

For the full quarter, the Warner Bros. division posted revenues up 12% to $2.99 billion, with the gains attributed to improvement in the movie and video game businesses, partially offset by a dip in TV revenues. However, the division's operating income was down 28% to $223 million.