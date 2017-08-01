Rewarded video ads most effective monetisation for mobile firms But in-app purchases still generate the most revenue, according to AdColony report

James Batchelor UK Editor Tuesday 1st August 2017

Three out of four mobile publishers agree that rewarded video ads are the best channel for convincing users to part with their cash.

The result stems from AdColony's Summer 2017 Publishing Survey, which the firm says gathers responses from "today's top-grossing app developers". While AdColony does not specify how many companies took part in the study, there seems to be a good spread with 82% solely focused on mobile games. 40% or participants were based in EMEA, 34% based in North America and 22% based in Asia-Pacific.

Of the companies surveyed, 75% declared rewarded video adds to be the most effective method of monetisation, ahead of the 63% garnered by in-app purchases and 44% by interstitial video ads. Affiliate programs were deemed least effective with only 6% of respondents choosing this method.

Rewarded video ads were also cited by 87% of developers as the monetisation model that offers the best user experience, far ahead of the next best options native and interstitial display ads, each with 32%.

However, in-app purchases remains the most important revenue source, with 39% of publishers reporting this was where they generated the most revenue. By contrast, video ads (of all forms, not just rewarded) drove 31% of mobile publisher revenue.

Overall advertising - combining video, display and native ads - accounts for 55% of mobile publisher revenue. You can find out more in the full report.