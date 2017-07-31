Women In Games and IMGA announce new mobile awards Winners will be revealed during European Women In Games Conference this September

A new awards event will be held later this year to celebrate the most talented and inspiring women currently working in mobile games development.

The Women In Games Mobile Awards is organised by not-for-profit organisation Women In Games with the endorsement of the International Mobile Gaming Awards, and will take place in September.

Two accolades will be awarded at this first edition of the event: the Grand Prix and the Leadership Award. The former will be given to the best mobile title made by either a team led by women or one with female developers, while the latter will celebrate the quality of work by a deserving individual.

Only games released after May 2016 after eligible, and the competition is only open to studios based within Europe, with a deadline for entries of August 20th. More details at the website.

The winners will be announced at the European Women In Games Conference in London on September 6th. The conference is moving to a two-day structure for the first time this year, with notable developer Brie Code and critic Anita Sarkeesian already confirmed as keynote speakers.

"We welcome our partnership with the IMGA to put on awards that showcase mobile games made by teams with a significant contribution from women game developers," said Women In Games CEO Marie-Claire Isaaman.

"The IMGA have the longest standing mobile games award programme and we want to promote the entries for the IMGA MENA, IMGA SEA and IMGA Global competitions as well as our own Mobile Games Awards. The IMGA are also looking for more diverse jury members for their awards and we will be asking our members to sign up to be online judges."