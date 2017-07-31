Pokémon Go takes $5.8m in a single day after failed Fest event Highest day's performance since October thanks to arrival of legendary Pokémon

Despite the problems with Pokémon Go Fest, the game still enjoyed a profitable weekend and even recorded its best day's revenue in months.

Market analyst Sensor Tower reports that iOS and Android players spent a combined $5.8m on Sunday, July 23rd, VentureBeat reports. It marks Pokémon Go's best single-day performance since October, outstripping the $5.7m taken on October 28th, 2016.

In this instance, the revenue was largely driven by the arrival of Articuno and Lugia, the first of the game's long-awaited legendary Pokémon.

Developer Niantic had hosted its first live event, Pokémon Go Fest, in Chicago to celebrate these new additions to the game. However, technical issues rendered the game unplayable for the event's 20,000 attendees and while Niantic has refunded tickets and offered in-game compensation, some players are suing the company in order to recoup travel and accommodation costs.

Last month, Pokémon Go passed the $1.2bn mark in lifetime revenues. Niantic continues to retain users with regular in-game events and a newly-overhauled gym system, although the active userbase is considerably lower than its post-launch peak.