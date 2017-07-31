PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds peak player count surpasses all non-Valve titles Hugely popular Early Access title has outperformed all Steam titles except for Dota 2 and CS:GO

Aside from titles released by Valve, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is now the most played title on steam.

The game's official Twitter account revealed that its peak player count has now reached 481,291 users, Eurogamer reports. That's almost 100,000 more than the previous non-Valve champion Fallout 4.

Of course, PUBG is still third overall, unable to top CS:GO's 850,485 player peak or Dota 2's 1,291,328.

Other titles now surpassed by PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds include Grand Theft Auto V, Payday 2 and No Man's Sky. In fact, PUBG outperformed the latter two combined. It also beat the combined peaks of Civilization VI, Left 4 Dead 2 and Terraria, which were also in the Top 10 most played Steam games.

Its performance is all the more impressive when you consider that the game is still in Early Access.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds managed to generate $11m in its first three days, sell 1m copies in its first 16, and has since gone on to shift over 4m copies. It has also been confirmed for Xbox One, with the possibility of a PS4 release further down the line

We spoke to PlayerUnknown himself, Brendan Greene, back in March about the game's initial success and escaping the stigma of Early Access.