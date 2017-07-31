Sections

Epic's Fortnite sells 500,000 in Early Access

The co-op survival title will be F2P next year, but half a million players wanted to pay for it in advance

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

twitter.com

Related stories

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds peak player count surpasses all non-Valve titles

Hugely popular Early Access title has outperformed all Steam titles except for Dota 2 and CS:GO

By James Batchelor

6 hours ago

Battlefield 1 passes 21m players, Gamescom reveal teased

World War I shooter still going strong ahead of upcoming expansion In The Name of the Tsar

By James Batchelor

6 hours ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.