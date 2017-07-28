Sections

Capcom returned to profit in Q1

Cost reduction measures made the difference in a quiet quarter for game launches

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

capcom.co.jp

Related stories

Capcom and Bandai Namco ink cross-licensing deal for fighting games

"Online matching" agreement will reduce dev costs and production times for "game series such as Street Fighter"

By Matthew Handrahan

A month ago

Monster Hunter Switch reveal spikes Nintendo shares

Platform holder's shares hit highest level in almost 9 years after Capcom confirms port of 3DS hit

By Brendan Sinclair

2 months ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.