GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit Early Bird ends Monday

GamesIndustry Staff Thursday 27th July 2017 Share this article Share

You have just a few days left to book your Investment Summit ticket at the discounted Early Bird rate.

This is an event for any independent game developer, of any size, that's looking to get their game funded and published. It takes place on the first day of EGX, Thursday, September 21st, and runs all day.

The morning is a conference, featuring advice and information on the investment landscape for games. The full schedule is listed below.

A networking lunch follows that, with meetings taking place in the afternoon between investors/publishers and indie studios.

All of that will cost developers just £79 (+ booking fee) until Monday, when the price rises to £99. If you are a UKIE, TIGA or Game Republic member, you can get an additional 10% off (contact your body for more details). EGX indie exhibitors can get into the event for free, contact your EGX representative to find out how. You can order your tickets online right here.

We have some major companies coming to the event this year, and we can announce today that Gambitious is the latest to sign-up. Other attendees for you to meet include Nintendo of Europe, Sony XDev, Miniclip, Sega of Europe, Amazon App Store, Mercia Technologies, Catalyst Global Interactive, BFI, All 4 Games, Rising Star, Wales Interactive, Green Man Gaming and Flare Games. More companies will be announced in the coming weeks.

All participants will receive a four-day pass to EGX itself, a lunch, plus access to the GamesIndustry.biz Zone.

The conference includes talks from Mercia Technologies, the VC firm that has invested millions of pounds in UK studio NDreams, and games finance expert Ella Romanos. The full schedule is here:

GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit Schedule

09.30 - 10.00: Sign-in and refreshments

10.00 - 10.05: Jamie Sefton, Organiser

10.05 - 10.25: Fraser MacInnes, Flare Games

10.25 - 10.45: Paul Durrant, UK Games Talent and Finance CIC

10.45 - 11.00: Ella Romanos, Altara Games - "Funding opportunities for indie devs"

11.00 - 11.10: Jas Sohal, Catalyst Global Interactive

11.10 - 11.25: Mike Hayes, Mercia Technologies

11.25 - 11.45: Networking break

11.50 - 12.25: The Games Investment Panel featuring Saad Choudri (Miniclip), Paul Durrant (UK Games Fund) and Mike Hayes (Mercia)

12.25 - 1.30: Networking Lunch

1.30 - 6.00: Formal meetings between games companies and investors



If you are an investor or a publisher looking to meet some of the creators that will be attending the event, there's still time. Please contact Jamie.Sefton@gamesindustry.biz. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact matthew.clements@gamer-network.net.