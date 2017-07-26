Wired Productions to support mental health charity TakeThis

Christopher Dring Publisher Wednesday 26th July 2017 Share this article Share

Games publisher and developer Wired Productions says it will be spending the next year supporting non-profit charity TakeThis.

TakeThis was set-up to provide education about various mental health disorders and to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.

Wired says it will embark on a series of activities, including bike rides and an initiative that will offer a percentage from the sales of The Town of Light to the charity. The Town of Light is a psychological horror adventure that deals with mental health issues.

"Although issues concerning mental health are beginning to be talked about more openly, the job of raising public awareness is far from complete," said Wired MD Leo Zullo.

"Our aim over the next year is to bring much needed funding to partners such as TakeThis, as well as other charities operating at local, national and international levels. The gaming community is such a caring collective, and we welcome its assistance in helping us bring these much needed support services to those that need it most."

TakeThis executive director Shannon Gerritzen added: "The stigma around discussing mental health exists. To see companies, like Wired Productions, in our gaming community take positive steps to ensure people know they are safe to discuss these topics, and that they should be discussing them, is a huge win. We are honoured to be partnering with Wired on this initiative. We tell people all the time that it is okay to say, 'Today I am not OK.' This effort helps us amplify that message and we are grateful for the platform."

More initiatives for TakeThis will be announced in the coming weeks. For those interested in supporting the work, contact: fundraising@wiredproductions.com.