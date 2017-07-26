Sections

Meggan Scavio named president of the AIAS

Former GDC boss Scavio will oversee the D.I.C.E. Summit, D.I.C.E. Europe and the AIAS Foundation

Meggan Scavio is the new president and CEO of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, which will put the former general manager of GDC Events in charge of the D.I.C.E. conferences.

Scavio departed UBM, the parent company of GDC, in May this year, bringing an end to 18 productive years with the company. By the time she left, Scavio oversaw GDC conferences in the the US, Europe and China, as well as GDC Online and VRDC.

"Meggan has deep roots in bringing our industry's best and brightest together - across discipline and company lines - to share knowledge and celebrate the labor of love that advances the art of gamemaking," said Min Kim, chairman of AIAS and co-founder of Bonfire Studios, in a statement.

"The AIAS Board deeply respects her contributions at the GDC, and we're looking forward to seeing her at the helm of the AIAS - to continue her story of bringing our industry together."

As president and CEO of the AIAS, Scavio will now be in charge of the D.I.C.E. Summit and its attendant awards show, D.I.C.E. Europe and the AIAS Foundation. She will start in the role on August 1.

"I've attended nearly every D.I.C.E. Summit and Awards show for the past 11 years," Scavio added. "I'm looking forward to this next adventure and opportunity to really shape and evolve the identity of the AIAS in this next era of video games."

If you have jobs news to share or a new hire you want to shout about, please contact us on newhires@gamesindustry.biz

