Sega Europe promotes John Clark, Tim Heaton

Changes are afoot at Sega Europe. While the company has yet to fill the COO and president roles left vacant by the recent departure of Jurgen Post, today Sega Europe announced promotions for two men who will report directly to Post's eventual successor.

First, Sega Europe senior vice president of commercial publishing John Clark is being promoted to executive vice president of publishing. In his new role, Clark will play a larger role in the company's publishing team, get involved in publishing-related strategic issues elsewhere in the business, and advise Post's successor on all publishing matters.

The other promotion sees Creative Assembly studio director Tim Heaton bumped up to executive vice president of studios. While he will continue to oversee the Total War studio, Heaton will also work with other studio directors within Sega Europe on best practices and studio collaborations. Additionally, he will advise Post's successor on studio and development matters.

"John and Tim have been at the forefront of Sega Europe's continued growth and success over the past five years and the business would like to thank them for their hard work and congratulate them on their promotions," Sega West CEO Tatsuyuki Miyazaki said. "Both are proven leaders who have enjoyed hugely successful careers at Sega and the business is confident that these qualities will continue to shine through, galvanising the teams in their embodiment of the values that drive the company culture."

