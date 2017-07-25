GDC names Katie Stern GM

James Brightman Editor, North America Tuesday 25th July 2017 Share this article Share

Game Developers Conference GM Meggan Scavio left her position last month, but now we know who's replacing her: Katie Stern, who joins GDC parent company UBM Technology as of August 7. Interestingly, Stern does not come from with the games industry, but she brings a wealth of events experience.

Stern was co-founder of 3D printing/wearable computing event and showcase Designers of Things, she's worked with leading electronic engineers on DesignCon and the Embedded Systems Conference, and most recently she's helped open-source communities as Director of Event Services at the Linux Foundation.

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining up with GDC to help the game industry and the event keep growing and flourishing," said Stern. "I very much look forward to talking to the community about what's next for the event over the next few years."

UBM added that company EVP Simon Carless, who's been working on the show for the last 12 years, will continue to play a major part in organizing GDC and will aid Stern in getting familiar with the GDC community. Carless also will work "with other key personnel such as Senior Marketing Director Liz Wakefield to ensure community-first thinking and continuity."

He commented, "Having attended or been involved in organizing GDC for almost twenty years, I am keenly aware of the needs of the game development community, and I'm stoked to be working with Katie to tell the next chapter of GDC's storied history."

In addition to Stern's appointment, GDC has named Victoria Petersen Lead Conference Managaer to oversee the content for both GDC and VRDC. Petersen has already worked closely with GDC's 15+ different Advisory Boards to directly program much of the content at the show over the past 5 years.

The 2018 Game Developers Conference will return to the Moscone Center in San Francisco from Monday, March 19 to Friday, March 23.

