Gfinity expands into North America with CEVO purchase

James Brightman Editor, North America Monday 24th July 2017 Share this article Share

Gfinity, which has been operating esports events since 2012, is expanding across the pond with its acquisition of CEVO for $2.7 million. The London company has purchased the Maryland-based esports services firm to bolster its global position in competitive gaming.

CEVO has been around since 2004 (before esports had all the buzz it currently enjoys) and is known for its proprietary tournament platform, which includes a tournament management system, an anti-cheat system and dynamic broadcast software.

Gfinity had already worked with CEVO for three years, so it was a natural fit to build on that relationship. Neville Upton, Gfinity CEO, commented: "We are delighted to have acquired one of the most reputable esports businesses in the industry, which further strengthens our position as a market leader in esports technology. It is also demonstrative of our ambition to become a global player in the industry having previously delivered events in the UK, France, Mexico and USA since the start of this year.

"CEVO's combined experience of 50 years in the market supplements our existing team of talented individuals - with some of the most experienced esports operators in the industry - leaving us well positioned to take advantage of a growing number of esports opportunities in future."