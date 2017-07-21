Roblox expects to pay $30m to devs this year

James Brightman Editor, North America Friday 21st July 2017 Share this article Share

Social platform Roblox, which has seen the production of over 29 million user-generated games, has announced today that the company is on track to pay $30m to indie game developers this year, thanks to a "rapid growth in monthly active players" which is now up to 56 million. The $30m figure is notable as Roblox has seen a 10x acceleration in payouts over the last three years. The amount paid to devs on Roblox in 2015 was $2.5 million and it increased to $5.5 million last year.

Roblox said that it recently lifted its payouts from a maximum of $140,000 per month to $1,050,000 per month. "This increase - extended to the more than 1.7 million and growing creators - will make it possible for two of the platform's top developers to earn more than $2 million this year alone. Roblox's top games are now making over $100,000 a month," the company explained.

David Baszucki, CEO and co-founder of Roblox, commented: "Roblox is an immersive gaming and social platform that entertains more than 56 million players from across the globe. Even more so though, it provides players of all ages a real ability to learn vital coding and programming skills that can lead to game development on the Roblox platform and with our size and scale, serious potential earnings. We have accelerated rapidly, our payouts to developers which reflects the ability of our developer community. We are proud of everybody who continues to imagine and develop on our platform to create these immersive social experiences and there's no better time to celebrate them than at our Roblox Developers Conference this weekend."

The third annual Roblox Developer's Conference is taking place this weekend in San Jose, CA July 21-23. It's designed to help developers create for the platform and maximize monetization opportunities.

"Every year I look forward to attending RDC and to share in a weekend where I can talk, throw around ideas, and learn from all different players and creators," said Cindering, one of Roblox's top developers. "I love creating games that millions of people enjoy playing - and the money isn't bad either! Coming to RDC is a great way to get face time with other fans of the platform."