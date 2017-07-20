Walking Dead game designer joins Blizzard Harrison G. Pink takes up the role of senior designer on the Diablo team

Blizzard has hired the game designer behind Telltale's acclaimed Walking Dead series.

The appointment was announced by Harrison G. Pink via Twitter, who joins the studio's Diablo team as senior designer. He leaves his most recent position at Hangar 13 Games, where he was world designer for last year's Mafia 3 and its Stones Unturned DLC.

Pink joined Hangar 13 back in 2014, prior to which he worked at Telltale Games. In addition to serving as game designer on The Walking Dead Season 1, 2 and 400 Days, he was also the co-creator and lead game designer for Tales from the Borderlands.

Diablo III was released in 2014, followed by the Reaper of Souls expansion. Blizzard has been keeping the community engaged with seasons of new content, where players have the chance to earn new items and compete with each other.

While it's possible Pink will be working on this new content, given his resumé - and the fact that Diablo III has so far sold 30m copies across all platforms - it's a safe bet that he'll also be working on a fourth entry in the popular RPG series.

