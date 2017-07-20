$7m invested in mobile games community platform Plexchat Seed round led by Raine Ventures for application that seeks to unite mobile games

Plexchat has announced it has secured $7m in investment towards its communication platform.

The company aims to create an app for mobile games that allows players to connect and communicate about their favourite titles with various types of messaging, chat rooms and embedded wikis with game information.

The investment comes from a seed round and was led by Raine Ventures. Other investors include Macro Ventures, Lumia Capital, Dream Incubator, First Round Capital, Singularity Ventures and GGV Capital founder Hany Nada.

Following the seed round, Raine Ventures' managing partner Gordon Rubenstein has also joined Plexchat's board of directors.

While Apple and Google each have their own game community platforms, such as the former's Game Center, there is currently no alternative that works across both operating systems - something Plexchat hopes to rectify.

"The lack of community is an existential crisis for mobile games," said CEO Shawn Foust in a statement. "This industry needs connective tissue, between games and between players, to thrive. Our job is to be the communication conduit that builds these bridges before the industry is hollowed out by performance marketing. Raine and our other investors clearly have the ability to help us do just that."