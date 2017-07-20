Sections

Kahoot! learning game platform closes $20 million series A round

Additional $10m funding arrives as MAUs hit 50m, ahead of mobile app launch later this year

The educational game platform Kahoot! has boosted its series A funding round with an additional $10 million.

Kahoot! had already raised $10 million back in September 2016, but extension funding was provided by several private investors in Norway, and extra funds from existing investors Microsoft Ventures, Creandum and Northzone.

The platform launched in 2013, offering educators accessible tools for creating educational games. Kahoot! has a public library of 20 million shared games, with 50 million users across 180 countries accessing the platform every month.

According to Eilert Hanoa, chairman of the board, the platform's MAUs have increased more than 60% year-on-year, which no doubt attracted its investors to put even more money behind the company.

The next step for Kahoot! is mobile, with the beta version of its iOS and Android app launching last month. The app will allow educators to engage with students outside of the classroom, with a full launch scheduled in time for the coming school year.

Erik Harrell, CEO of Kahoot! described mobile as, " the ubiquitous platform that will enable learning anytime, anywhere among learners of all ages and in all contexts."

In addition to its headquarters in Oslo, Norway, Kahoot! also has offices in London and Austin.

