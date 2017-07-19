The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast: Catching up with the Romeros Legendary games designers John and Brenda Romero join us for this week's show, available to download now

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast is now live, and features two of the industry's longest-serving games developers as well as its most famous power couple: John and Brenda Romero.

In a year where both development veterans are picking up multiple awards - including a BAFTA for Brendan - we discuss whether the duo faces the perception that their careers have peaked, and what they intend to do about it.

We also discuss how Donovan Brathwaite-Romero is coping with the success of Gunman Taco Truck, how the other Romero children are expressing their creativity, and the highlights and lowlights of both John and Brenda's respective careers.

We previously spoke to 12-year-old Donovan about the launch of his first game earlier this year, as well as an extended chat with Brenda about her BAFTA win.

