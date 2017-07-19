Sections

Supermassive hires industry veteran Jim Woods

Woods brings experience from DMA Design, Codemasters and Sega to new executive producer role

BAFTA-winning independent British game developer Supermassive Games has appointed Jim Woods, formerly Director of Development Services at SEGA Europe, as Executive Producer.

"We're delighted to welcome Jim to the leadership team at Supermassive. His significant experience in multiple senior roles, spanning four decades in the games industry, will be invaluable as we enter an exciting time of growth for the studio," said Pete Samuels, Managing Director of Supermassive Games.

Jim has a wide range of expertise, having held senior management roles within the industry since the late 1980s, at companies including DMA Design, Codemasters and SEGA. He was Development Director on the early Grand Theft Auto games, Head of Studio for Colin McCrea Rally 5 and was Studio Director for SEGA's Brisbane studio.

Supermassive Games is an award winning independent games studio with a reputation for innovation in storytelling and VR. Best known for the BAFTA-winning PS4 hit Until Dawn, the studio has recently announced three new titles for 2017 release - Bravo Team (PSVR), The Inpatient (PSVR) and Hidden Agenda (PS4).

If you have jobs news to share or a new hire you want to shout about, please contact us on newhires@gamesindustry.biz

Related stories

“VR shooters are the lowest common denominator - we need to move on”

Virtual reality experts discuss the next step for the technology, encourage developers to explore “deeper games”

By James Batchelor

2 months ago

A New Dawn

Pete Samuels of Supermassive Games explains why the company is going multiplatform

By George Osborn

A year ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.