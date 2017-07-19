Supermassive hires industry veteran Jim Woods

Press Release Wednesday 19th July 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Supermassive Games

BAFTA-winning independent British game developer Supermassive Games has appointed Jim Woods, formerly Director of Development Services at SEGA Europe, as Executive Producer.

"We're delighted to welcome Jim to the leadership team at Supermassive. His significant experience in multiple senior roles, spanning four decades in the games industry, will be invaluable as we enter an exciting time of growth for the studio," said Pete Samuels, Managing Director of Supermassive Games.

Jim has a wide range of expertise, having held senior management roles within the industry since the late 1980s, at companies including DMA Design, Codemasters and SEGA. He was Development Director on the early Grand Theft Auto games, Head of Studio for Colin McCrea Rally 5 and was Studio Director for SEGA's Brisbane studio.

Supermassive Games is an award winning independent games studio with a reputation for innovation in storytelling and VR. Best known for the BAFTA-winning PS4 hit Until Dawn, the studio has recently announced three new titles for 2017 release - Bravo Team (PSVR), The Inpatient (PSVR) and Hidden Agenda (PS4).

If you have jobs news to share or a new hire you want to shout about, please contact us on newhires@gamesindustry.biz