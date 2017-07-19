Sections

Snowfall's Natasha Trygg promoted to CEO

Former COO steps up as former CEO and founder Petri Elovaara steps aside

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

snowfall.fi

Related stories

Apple appoints first managing director for China

Isabel Ge Mahe's appointment demonstrates strong commitment to "invest and grow in China"

By Matthew Handrahan

33 minutes ago

BioWare once again to be led by Casey Hudson

Three years after leaving, Hudson is back to serve as GM as Aaryn Flynn departs the studio

By James Brightman

15 hours ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.