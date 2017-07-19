N3twork buys Agamemnon mobile UA platform

Matthew Handrahan Editor-in-Chief Wednesday 19th July 2017 Share this article Share

N3twork has acquired the mobile UA analytics platform Agamemnon, and in doing so has added former Rovio VP Eric Seufert to its team.

Seufert was head of marketing at Wooga and VP of user acquisition and network engagement at Rovio, before creating the Agamemnon platform at his own consultancy, Heracles. With both Agamemnon and Seufert as part of the company, N3twork intends to improve its "platform effort" with new products and services for other developers.

"This is just the beginning of what is next for N3twork," the company said in a statement, "and we're delighted that Eric has joined us to help our mission of building a truly next generation mobile game company."

N3twork was started in January 2013 by the founding team of ngmoco: Neil Young, Alan Yu and Bob Stevenson, who had exited ngmoco after selling it to DeNA. Initially conceived as a social network, N3twork pivoted towards mobile games two years later, before embarking on a busy year in which it acquired Nio Games made key hires from DeNA and Zynga.

To date, N3twork has released one game: Legendary: Game of Heroes, which it claims has been a top 10 grossing game in 27 different countries since it launched in August 2016 - though it didn't specify either the countries or the mobile platforms on which that success arrived.

The acquisition of Agamemnon suggests that developer tools and services will be a more important aspect of its strategy going forward.

