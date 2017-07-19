Kate Edwards joins the board at Take This Former IGDA executive director will help non-profit address the games industry's mental health issues

Former IGDA head Kate Edwards has joined the board of directors at Take This, a non-profit organisation dedicated to raising awareness around mental health issues in the games industry.

Edwards started as executive director of the International Game Developers Association in 2012, and stepped down after five productive years last month. In her time with the IGDA, she was a passionate advocate of the need for better working standards in the industry, and specifically the prevalence of crunch culture.

Russ Pitts, the co-founder and executive director of Take This, described Edwards as a "great ally" to the organisation. She now joins the board, which includes Pitts, veteran journalist Susan Arendt, and Bethesda marketing chief Pete Hines.

"As the game industry is a creative community with ever-growing diversity of individuals and our associated complexities, the mission of Take This is absolutely critical to the long-term well-being of all aspects of the game industry," Edwards said in a statement.

"I am very fortunate for this opportunity to contribute my experience and perspective as a member of the board of directors to help guide the organisation towards even greater effectiveness and reach."

