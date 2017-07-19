Highmark raises $2m for games that battle brain disease Canadian start-up's oversubscribed seed round attracts investors, studio also names new CFO

Highmark Interactive, a Canada-based games start-up, has completed a crucial round of financing to the tune of $2m.

The studio announced its seed round was "oversubscribed" and secured capital from "over ten world-class investors that believe in our vision."

Founded earlier this year, Highmark will specialise in video games that help users cope with concussions, traumatic brain injuries and even brain diseases. Its titles will educate players about these conditions as well as "collect a variety of baseline neurologic functional data and facilitate the brain's healing."

The $2m will be used to hire new developers and establish distribution partnerships for its games.

"We believe our video game technology will revolutionize patient management as it relates to the concussion epidemic and other traumatic brain injuries and diseases" said Andy Smith, CEO of HighMark Interactive.

"The oversubscribed round proves the team at Highmark is onto something special. We're incredibly excited for the release of our games and the opportunities that lie ahead."

Highmark also announced it has hired John Gardiner. The exec leaves his position as director of finance and partnerships at Big Viking Games to take up the role of CFO.

More news on appointments to its advisory board are expected soon, with Highmark teasing that it has a number of professional athletes on board.