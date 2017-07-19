GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit adds Amazon Appstore, Mercia and more to line-up Early bird rate for the September event July 31st

Christopher Dring Publisher Wednesday 19th July 2017 Share this article Share

Amazon App Store, Mercia Technology, Wales Interactive and Green Man Gaming are the latest big names to join the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit.

The Investment Summit is a chance for indie developers to get their games funded and signed, and will take place on Thursday, September 21st at Birmingham's NEC during the EGX consumer show. All participants will receive a four-day pass to the consumer event, a lunch, plus access to the GamesIndustry.biz Zone. You can get your tickets here.

Other companies also looking to meet, invest and speak with studios include Nintendo of Europe, Sony XDev, Catalyst Global Interactive, BFI, All 4 Games, Rising Star, Sega Europe, Miniclip, Flare Games, and more to be announced.

The Investment Summit is split between a morning conference, followed by a networking lunch and then a series of meetings between investors and independent studios. We can also now reveal the schedule for the 2017 conference, which includes talks from Mercia Technology, the VC firm that has invested millions of pounds in UK studio NDreams. And games finance expert Ella Romanos. The full schedule is listed below.

For indie studios looking to attend, the early bird rate of £79 (plus booking fee) ends on July 31st. If you are a member of UKIE, TIGA and/or Game Republic, you can receive an additional 10% off.

If you are an indie studio already exhibiting at EGX, you can attend the Investment Summit for free. Contact your EGX representative for more information.

If you are an investor or a publisher looking to meet some of the creators that will be attending the event, there's still time. Please contact Jamie.Sefton@gamesindustry.biz. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact matthew.clements@gamer-network.net.

GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit Schedule

09.30 - 10.00: Sign-in and refreshments

10.00 - 10.05: Jamie Sefton, Organiser

10.05 - 10.25: Fraser MacInnes, Flare Games

10.25 - 10.45: Paul Durrant, UK Games Talent and Finance CIC

10.45 - 11.00: Ella Romanos, Altara Games - "Funding opportunities for indie devs"

11.00 - 11.10: Jas Sohal, Catalyst Global Interactive

11.10 - 11.25: Mike Hayes, Mercia Technology

11.25 - 11.45: Networking break

11.50 - 12.25: The Games Investment Panel featuring Saad Choudri (Miniclip), Paul Durrant (UK Games Fund) and Mike Hayes (Mercia)

12.25 - 1.30: Networking Lunch

1.30 - 6.00: Formal meetings between games companies and investors

