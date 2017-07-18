Subway Surfers developer hires PopCap's Amy Kalson

Press Release Tuesday 18th July 2017 Share this article Share

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK -- SYBO Games, developer of the global franchise Subway Surfers, has appointed Amy Kalson to the newly created position of Senior Game Developer. Amy's appointment follows the company's recent announcement of the Subway Surfers animated project, which is being overseen by Sander Schwartz and Brent Friedman.

Kalson joins SYBO with a distinguished past career in gaming, including senior-level development positions with Electronic Arts, where she served as creative director, and Disney Interactive under the title of Senior Design Producer. Throughout ten years of industry experience, Kalson contributed to such iconic brands as The Sims and Bejeweled. She holds a Master degree of Entertainment Technology from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA.

Kalson will serve as part of SYBO's growing development team, where she will play a key role in the development of existing SYBO games, as well as help design, create and build new titles. She will apply her extensive background in AI to focus on analysis, narrative, and player behavior throughout game experiences to deliver more interactive connections between the game characters inhabiting the SYBO universe and the company's millions of fans.

"SYBO is committed to creating unparalleled universes and evergreen game releases that transcend generations. As a result, we continually seek outstanding designers and developers that will bring to our company and properties game-changing creativity and extensive expertise. Amy Kalson is such a creative talent, possessing an impressive track record of success and keen knowledge of the growing AI domain that will contribute towards taking our projects even further in the critical areas of character relationships and player interactivity," said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO at SYBO.

"The big question for me is how people create emotional connections, the use of AI experiences in developing games -- even if we're not talking creating self-sustained characters -- will reveal lots of secrets in how we fall in love as a player. Working at SYBO I will get my insights into one of the most devoted and largest fan groups in mobile gaming, and I am really excited to develop my expertise on both existing and new games here," said Amy Kalson.

