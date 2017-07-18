Splash Damage teams up with Wargaming UK studio will make multiplayer experiences in the "Wargaming universe"

Wargaming has signed up Brink developer Splash Damage to develop new multiplayer games in the "Wargaming universe".

A statement released today emphasised the UK studio's "vast multiplayer expertise", and referred to "multiple projects" that will arise from the new deal.

"As gamers, Victor [Kislyi, CEO of Wargaming] and I share the same passion for our communities," said Splash Damage CEO Paul Wedgwood. "We actively listen to players and strive to put their needs first, whilst forging multiplayer experiences that champion cooperation and help develop new friendships.

"The Wargaming universe gives our team a great creative canvas, allowing us to develop a game experience for a massive, loyal following, and we're extremely excited to get started."

Few other details were offered, indicating that it is still early days for the partnership. Splash Damage contributed to both Gears of War: Ultimate Edition and Gears of War 4, but the last full game it released was the free-to-play shooter Dirty Bomb in 2014. It bought the publishing rights to Dirty Bomb from Nexon earlier this year.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz last year, Wargaming's head of development Mattias Myllyrinne described Wargaming as working through a transitional phase. We've put our house in order in many ways, and right now we're defining the strategy for what Wargaming will be two years, five years from now," he said.