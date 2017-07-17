Playerunknown's Battlegrounds tops GTA V on concurrent Steam users PUBG is now fourth on the list of highest concurrent player numbers, right behind Fallout 4

Matthew Handrahan Editor-in-Chief Monday 17th July 2017 Share this article Share

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has overtaken Grand Theft Auto V in terms of peak concurrent Steam users.

The breakout hit recently passed 382,000 concurrent users on Steam, the fourth highest total ever recorded on Valve's platform. It's also 22,000 more users than Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V at the height of its popularity on PC.

According to Steam Spy's data, GTA V is owned by more than 7.5 million Steam users, while PUBG is currently at 4.8 million users. The last official sales figure for PUBG was 4 million units, which it reached three months after launch.

Again, your support of @PUBATTLEGROUNDS astounds me! We just surpassed GTAV & achieved the 4th highest peak player count on @steam_games <3 pic.twitter.com/UGtSJX3GYR — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@BattleRoyaleMod) July 16, 2017

With PUBG's popularity growing by the day, it could well move further up the list and surpass Fallout 4's peak of 470,000 users. Getting beyond Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2, however, is far less likely.

PUBG will launch on Xbox this year, as a timed exclusive. A PlayStation 4 version will be released at a later date.