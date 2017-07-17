Pixelmon Minecraft mod withdrawn

Matthew Handrahan Editor-in-Chief Monday 17th July 2017 Share this article Share

The Pokémon Company has ordered that Pixelmon, one of the most popular mods for Minecraft, be withdrawn.

A member of the Pixelmon team broke the news to the mod's community last week, stating that it will be "shutting our doors" following "a request from The Pokémon Company." The team acknowledged the "disappointment" the end of Pixelmon would cause, but it asked the mod's community to respond positively.

"All good things come to an end eventually and now is our time. However there are always more things to do, to be a part of and to enjoy. Keep going out there to find fun projects to be a part of and other great things to invest your time and enthusiasm into."

Speaking to Kotaku, a Pixelmon administrator admitted that the team felt that The Pokémon Company would intervene eventually, and may have chosen this moment to do so because of the new game in development for the Nintendo Switch.

In September last year, a number of fan-made Pokémon games were removed from GameJolt as part of a mass takedown notice from Nintendo. Another fan-made game, Pokémon Uranium, was withdrawn at around the same time.