Oculus permanently bundles Touch with Rift at $499

Earlier this week, Oculus instituted a temporary $200 price cut on an Oculus Rift + Touch bundle that packed in six free games. There's been a lot of talk about what that meant for the VR space and Oculus in particular given that the company only slashed price months before that. Some speculated that the price drop would become permanent, but that's not the case; indeed, the bundle is becoming permanent but for $100 higher at $499. Oculus confirmed the new Touch bundle on its blog today.

The bundle includes the Rift headset, two Touch controllers, two sensors, cables and six titles: Lucky's Tale, Medium, Toybox, Quill, Dead and Buried, and Robo Recall. The $400 sale price presumably will only last during the Summer of Rift period, which does not have an exact end date.

Even at $499, the Rift/Touch bundle remains significantly cheaper than the competing HTC Vive, which has not seen a price drop and sells for $800. Analyst estimates still point to the Vive outselling Rift by a decent margin despite the price difference. Furthermore, HTC Vive's Rikard Steiber explained to us earlier in the year that his company is still attracting customers with a zero-interest financing plan. "For $40 per month you can get the Vive now... so we're trying to make it easier," he said.