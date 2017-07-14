GamesIndustry.biz Summer Party 2017: The Pictures

Christopher Dring Publisher Friday 14th July 2017 Share this article Share

15 years ago GamesIndustry.biz was brought to life at the company we now call Gamer Network, and we celebrated that milestone in style this week.

The annual GamesIndustry.biz Summer Party was full of aspiring developers, established creators, execs, publishers, retailers, media and, of course, us. It was a night of drinking, dancing and bacon sarnies. Thanks to our sponsors Jagex, Wish Studios and Amiqus for making it all possible.

Best of all, our photographer has finished touching us up in photoshop so we can release the images into the wild (or, as we like to call it, Facebook).

You can check out a selection of our favourite images here. The full photo album is now on our Facebook page, like the page, tag yourself in, tag your friends in and see if you can piece together what happened the night before.