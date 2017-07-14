BadLand expands publishing and development operations

Christopher Dring Publisher Friday 14th July 2017 Share this article Share

BadLand has rebranded its corporate identity and opened an office in Poland to boost its publishing efforts.

BadLand Games is a distribution business in Spain, which has expanded into publishing and worked on titles such as Velocity 2X, BOOR and The Sexy Brutale in a variety of capacities (including physical publishing). It also has its in-house developed project Awe.

Now it's looking to ramp up that publishing efforts even further with the creation of BadLand Games Publishing and the opening of BadLand Games Research Poland in Warsaw. The new identity and facility is designed to help the firm attract more renowned development studios. The Warsaw office has also begun working on its own game.

The company says it is kicking off its new vision by publishing two projects: Vostok Inc. and Necrocosmos. Vostok is a twin-stick shooter being created by Nosebleed Interactive in the UK, and will launch in July for PS4, Xbox One and PS Vita. Necrocosmos is a Metroidvania-style action game developed by Spanish studio Andromeda Project, and will come to Kickstarter in August.

"BadLand Games Publishing is born from the ambition to take the creativity and freshness of the new indie games to a wider audience," said CEO Luis Quintans.

"There are lots of newly founded studios that are breaking away with visual and playable conventions, and our goal is to help them reach a public who is avid for innovative content."