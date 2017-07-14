Autodesk will no longer sell game middleware While the company's Stingray engine is unaffected, Scaleform, Navigation, HumanIK, and Beast are all being discontinued

James Brightman Editor, North America Friday 14th July 2017 Share this article Share

Autodesk, well known in the industry for its Maya modelling and animation software, has decided to pull the plug on its games middleware. A post on the official website notes, "As of July 12, Scaleform, Beast, HumanIK and Navigation software, and their associated maintenance plans and maintenance renewals, will no longer be available for purchase."

Autodesk intends to give its customers access to final versions of the various middleware and will honor all maintenance contracts "until the end of term" so that developers can continue to receive support and bug fixes. Autodesk's game engine Stingray - which was launched back in 2015 - appears to be unaffected by this move, however.

The company did not give a reason for its game middleware exit on the website, but we've inquired with a representative and will update this story once we hear back.