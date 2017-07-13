ESL adds new chief marketing officer and chief revenue officer
Global esports firm hires Rodrigo Samwell as CMO and Martin Hubert as CRO
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
Five of the seven teams will be in the US, as well as one in Seoul and one in Shanghai
Over $20.75 million at stake as Valve's seventh The International tournament surpasses last year's total with almost a month left to raise more funds
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?