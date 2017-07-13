Brie Code and Anita Sarkeesian to keynote European Women In Games Conference Seventh iteration of two-day summit will be held in London this September

James Batchelor UK Editor Thursday 13th July 2017

The organisers behind the European Women In Games Conference have announced two keynote speakers for this year's event.

The headline speakers will be notable writer and programmer Brie Code and famed critic Anita Sarkeesian. This will be the first UK speaking appearance for both of them.

Code is currently CEO and creative director of Tru Luv Media - and regular columnist for GamesIndustry.biz. You can read her latest articles here.

Meanwhile, Sarkeesian is best known for her work at Feminist Frequency, including the Tropes vs Women in Video Games series that dissects how female characters are represented in the biggest titles. We spoke to Sarkeesian recently on The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast - you can listen to what she had to say right here.

The seventh European Women In Games Conference will be held in the East London Arts and Music Academy on September 5th and 6th. This is the first year the even will be spread over two days, and will encompass speaker presentations, panel discussions, workshops and the latest entrant in the European Women In Games Hall of Fame.

Marie-Claire Isaaman, CEO of Women in Games, said in a statement: "We welcome Anita and Brie to speak in the UK for the first time. At the forefront of commenting on the need for change, we look forward to hearing their thought provoking stories. Women in Games is committed to realising a gender balanced games industry and reimagining and enhancing the educational pipeline is crucial to achieving this. So, I'm delighted that East London Arts and Music - a progressive educator with such a strong commitment to diversity - is hosting our annual conference this year."