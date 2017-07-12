Logitech buys Astro for $85 million Popular eSports headset brand represents a step into the console market for Logitech

Matthew Handrahan Editor-in-Chief Wednesday 12th July 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Logitech

Logitech has acquired the gaming headset manufacturer Astro for $85 million.

According to Logitech, the all-cash deal represents an investment in the console market, where traditionally it has specialised in PC peripherals like keyboards, mice, webcams and its own line of headsets.

It will also give Logitech extra credibility in the console eSports scene. Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G, described Astro products as the "preferred headset" among pro console players

"The whole team at Astro has always held Logitech and Logitech G products in the highest regard, so I'm ecstatic we are joining forces," Jordan Reiss, co-founder and president of Astro, added. "Astro's brand strength combined with Logitech G's unrivaled technology and global distribution network is going to bring our products to even more gamers around the world."

The acquisition is expected to close in early August. Logitech expects its fiscal results to suffer this year as it invests in Astro's integration and growth, before adding two points of growth to its top line in the next financial year.

Last year, Logitech purchased the flight sim controller brand Saitek from Mad Catz for $13 million.