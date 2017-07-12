Gameloft appoints new UK and Ireland country manager

Press Release Wednesday 12th July 2017 Share this article Share

12 June 2017 - Gameloft has appointed John-Paul Burke as its new Country Manager for the UK and Ireland.

Burke, who joins from Havas-owned Arena Azure, will be responsible for business profitability, driving growth in the UK and Ireland market and overseeing the sales and marketing teams. As part of this he will lead Gameloft Advertising Solutions, the award-winning advertising arm of Gameloft, for the region.

Before his role as Head of AV (Audio Visual) at Arena Azure, Burke worked at DMS, Dennis Publishing and media agency Mindshare, with brands such as Nestle and IBM. He spent five years at Bin Weevils as Head of Sales, with the company winning four BAFTAS in that time.

Gameloft Advertising Solutions helps brands and agencies engage with more than 3m UK players in native, safe and 100 per cent viewable environments, delivering premium in-game advertising solutions.

Antonin Lhuillier, Managing Director North Europe, Gameloft said: "We are entering a hugely exciting period of growth across the global business and John-Paul will play a key role. His combination of expertise and passion for the gaming and entertainment industries made the decision an easy one.

"John-Paul has a firm understanding of the advertising business, the great work we do with our clients and our commitment to being the number one mobile games publisher in the world."

John-Paul Burke, Country Manager for the UK and Ireland, Gameloft said: "As a long-time fan of Gameloft's games, I am lucky to find myself working for a brand that I am truly passionate about. From building relationships at start-ups like Bin Weevils, DMS and Swapit, to achieving success agency side with Havas and Mindshare, this role feels like the perfect next step.

"I am excited to work with Gameloft at such crucial a time for the business; we have seen impressive growth and success over the last few years and I am very much looking forward to using my experience to drive this forward."

