Ex-343, Insomniac design director founds consultancy firm Psychopomp is the next step in Mike Ellis' 25-year career in the games industry

PORTLAND, OR, USA, June 21, 2017 - Created with the simple belief that "everything can be made better," Psychopomp is a new type of games industry consultancy. "Game development continues to change at breakneck speed and so do the challenges facing those working within the industry. Regardless of price point or business model, modern games are expected to have quality interactions, depth, and strong production values," explained founder, Mike Ellis.

Psychopomp is here to help.

"Game consultants shouldn't only be involved at pre production or when products are on fire. Psychopomp works closely with teams of all sizes and at any stage of development to find creative solutions, streamline production, and achieve successful products," said Ellis.

Psychopomp's mission is to help teams realize their creative goals and achieve the highest possible quality products via consultation, team augmentation, and custom designs. Tailored services are targeted toward a range of client types, covering dev teams, publishers, IP/rights holders, and indy devs.

