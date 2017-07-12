DOTA 2 breaks eSports prize pool record again Over $20.75 million at stake as Valve's seventh The International tournament surpasses last year's total with almost a month left to raise more funds

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Wednesday 12th July 2017

Valve's official DOTA 2 championship tournament The International has broken its own record for the must lucrative eSports competition ever. The company today announced that the prize pool for this year's tournament has surpassed last year's, and as of this writing stands at just over $20.78 million.

The International has grown tremendously since Valve launched it in 2011 with a $1 million prize pool. Beginning in 2013, it began to supplement the prize pool with proceeds from the sale of in-game perks, and the totals really began taking off, with last year's event topping $20 million.

This year's tournament is set for August 7-12 at Seattle's Key Arena, giving DOTA 2 players a few weeks to boost the tourney's total by purchasing Battle Passes with a collection of in-game items, music, and customization options from Valve. 25% of proceeds from each Battle Pass purchased go toward The International's prize pool.