Sections

DOTA 2 breaks eSports prize pool record again

Over $20.75 million at stake as Valve's seventh The International tournament surpasses last year's total with almost a month left to raise more funds

Valve's official DOTA 2 championship tournament The International has broken its own record for the must lucrative eSports competition ever. The company today announced that the prize pool for this year's tournament has surpassed last year's, and as of this writing stands at just over $20.78 million.

The International has grown tremendously since Valve launched it in 2011 with a $1 million prize pool. Beginning in 2013, it began to supplement the prize pool with proceeds from the sale of in-game perks, and the totals really began taking off, with last year's event topping $20 million.

This year's tournament is set for August 7-12 at Seattle's Key Arena, giving DOTA 2 players a few weeks to boost the tourney's total by purchasing Battle Passes with a collection of in-game items, music, and customization options from Valve. 25% of proceeds from each Battle Pass purchased go toward The International's prize pool.

Related stories

Valve bans over 40,000 Steam accounts as summer sale entices cheaters

Largest mass banning of accounts in the digital platform's history

By James Batchelor

Yesterday

Valve to axe Dota 2 Majors in favour of third-party tournaments

The road to The International 2018 will be handled by third-party tournaments, selected by Valve

By Matthew Handrahan

8 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.