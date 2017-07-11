New streaming service Jump announced, launches this summer Closed beta begins this week, more than 60 indie games promised for full debut

Another company is attempting to create a games-streaming solution that aims to position itself as the industry's answer to Netflix or Spotify.

The newest contender is Jump, a streaming platform that focuses specifically on indie games and is due to launch this summer, with a closed beta starting this week. The platform is designed for PC, Mac and Linux, with some titles available for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

The company claims its HyperJump technology will be free of the problems that usually affect streaming services, allowing Jump to "deliver games without video streaming, which is typically plagued by lag and other issues".

The Jump website promises more than 60 titles will be available at launch. The games included are not specified, although artwork on the site reveals Teslagrad, Dungeon Souls, Always Sometimes Monsters and Mulemen Must Die are among them.

The company hopes to add six to ten new games per month, with developers asked to keep their title on the site for a minimum of 12 months. After this, it will be up to studios whether to continue offering them through jump.

Jump will charge subscribers $9.99 per month to access the catalogue of indie games, promising no in-game purchases or microtransactions. A trial period will be also be available to users who are under whether or not to commit, although there is confusion on the FAQ as to whether this is a one or two-week trial.

Designed for PC, Jump works through a downloadable app but will stream each title rather than installing them. There will also be the option to log into your account and play through your browser.

Streaming video games directly to users is not a new concept, but one that few companies have been able to perfect in a way that resonates with large audiences in the way music, TV and film offerings have.

Early players OnLive and Gaikai both struggled to gain traction, with the latter ultimately acquired by Sony and relaunched as PlayStation Now. Meanwhile, OnLive went bankrupt and Sony picked up its assets. Late last year, a former Rovio exec announced Hatch, a mobile games-streaming service.