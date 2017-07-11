Line Corporation opens games publishing arm

James Batchelor UK Editor Tuesday 11th July 2017 Share this article Share

Asian mobile firm Line Corporation has entered the games publishing space with the opening of a new division.

Line Games, the company's new publishing operation, will be based of South Korea and will focus on midcore titles, according to Pocket Gamer. Line Corporation is best known for its mobile messaging platform.

To enable the launch of this new division, Line has also acquired a 51% stake in Korean games developer NextFloor, best known for mobile RPGs Destiny Child and Dragon Flight.

As a result of this acquisition, NextFloor CEO Min Kyu Kim has been named chief exec of Line Games, with the publishing arm based out of the developer's studio.

"Such game development and operational capabilities will be necessary to further evolve and expand Line's gaming business, so we are excited to welcome NextFloor to the Line Group," said Line Corporation CEO Takeshi Idezawa.

"The newly established Line Games Corporation will reinforce our development capacity, allowing us to provide more diverse content to users around the world."